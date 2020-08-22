Metal (MTL) Achieves Market Cap of $27.00 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00003533 BTC on major exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $27.00 million and $23.33 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039839 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00048409 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.55 or 0.05453969 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003816 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.