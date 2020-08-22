MINDOL Price Hits $1.31 on Top Exchanges (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, MINDOL has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00011198 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $223.03 million and approximately $132,790.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00777600 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00042409 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 102.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.72 or 0.00631261 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,562,190 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

