Mithril Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Mithril has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and $1.75 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mithril has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00048815 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,297,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

