Monolith Trading Up 21.5% This Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, Monolith has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $31.05 million and $150,307.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00008137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039839 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $636.55 or 0.05453969 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003816 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014563 BTC.

About Monolith

TKN is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

