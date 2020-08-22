Mymetics Corp (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Short Interest Update

Mymetics Corp (OTCMKTS:MYMX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MYMX traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.05. 32,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,197. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Mymetics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

Get Mymetics alerts:

About Mymetics

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on developing vaccines for infectious diseases primarily in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, intra nasal influenza, malaria, chikungunya, herpes simplex virus, and the respiratory syncitial virus (RSV) vaccine.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mymetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mymetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.