Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$25.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($25.63) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($31.93) and the highest is ($20.98). Nabors Industries posted earnings of ($15.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($82.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($90.87) to ($76.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($78.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($80.61) to ($74.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($26.40) by $11.95. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $535.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.71 million.

NBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.96.

NYSE NBR traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.40. 614,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,740. The firm has a market cap of $300.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $167.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 66.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,239,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,849,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 493.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,709,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,129 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 53.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,563,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,296 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 241.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,235,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 873,020 shares during the period.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

