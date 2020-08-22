Nasdacoin Market Cap Hits $1.32 Million (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $471,608.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00043766 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 22,636,299 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io . Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

