NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUVA. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4,146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,821,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $566,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589,922 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 7.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,014,000 after buying an additional 74,101 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth approximately $44,332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 3.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,230,000 after buying an additional 26,035 shares during the period.

Shares of NUVA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $81.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.67 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

