NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Slow Capital Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.3% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded up $21.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $507.34. 24,954,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,291,822. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $424.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.99. The company has a market cap of $299.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $159.00 and a 1-year high of $512.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.86.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

