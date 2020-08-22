NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Increased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.8% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in NVIDIA by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in NVIDIA by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,691,478. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Nomura boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.86.

NVDA traded up $21.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $507.34. 24,954,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,291,822. The stock has a market cap of $299.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.00 and a fifty-two week high of $512.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

