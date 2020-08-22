NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock traded up $21.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $507.34. The company had a trading volume of 24,954,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,291,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $424.83 and its 200-day moving average is $327.99. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.00 and a fifty-two week high of $512.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.86.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.