NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) Short Interest Up 41.8% in July

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,100 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the July 15th total of 349,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NXTD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.43. 2,130,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,469,031. NXT-ID has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NXT-ID in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fondren Management LP raised its holdings in NXT-ID by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 2,445,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 204,198 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NXT-ID by 2,301.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NXT-ID in the second quarter worth $28,000. 11.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

