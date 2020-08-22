Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,490,000 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the July 15th total of 7,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94,535 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. 3,988,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,031,734. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

