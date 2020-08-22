Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the July 15th total of 34,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ONCT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,633. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical (Usa) Shanghai acquired 1,049,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,497,374.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Hazel M. Aker acquired 41,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,893.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,195.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,101,289 shares of company stock worth $2,621,068. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer.

