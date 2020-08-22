OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Up 42.5% in July

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the July 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get OpGen alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OpGen stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,412,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,475,560. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 181.57% and a negative net margin of 532.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.