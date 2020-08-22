O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $446.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $1.66 on Monday, hitting $460.33. 504,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,785. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $448.41 and a 200-day moving average of $396.48.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,942,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total value of $1,205,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,080.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,589 shares of company stock worth $29,655,408. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,505,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $273,651,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $91,582,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,960,000 after purchasing an additional 255,301 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,733,000 after purchasing an additional 238,435 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

