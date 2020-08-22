Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Hits $3.09 on Exchanges

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for $3.09 or 0.00026606 BTC on major exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.46 million and $5.23 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded down 38.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00139113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.91 or 0.01685995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00188795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00158773 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,030,000 tokens. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.