Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Short Interest Update

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 577,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,828. The company has a market capitalization of $451.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.11. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OVID shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.61.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

