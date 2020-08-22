Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Short Interest Update

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:OVID traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 577,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,828. The company has a market capitalization of $451.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.11. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on OVID shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.61.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.
