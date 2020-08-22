Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Down 28.5% in July

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the July 15th total of 23,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Oxbridge Re stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 190,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,229. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 61,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $152,898.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

