Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Down 28.5% in July

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the July 15th total of 23,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Oxbridge Re stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 190,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,229. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 61,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $152,898.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit