Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

PLMR traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.24. The stock had a trading volume of 219,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,172. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.50. Palomar has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Palomar will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $49,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $149,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,200 shares of company stock worth $4,467,567 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

