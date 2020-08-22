Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Short Interest Up 19.4% in July

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,410,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 14,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,964,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208,525. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.90. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. On average, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,167.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,675. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,643.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

