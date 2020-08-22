Particl (PART) Market Capitalization Tops $7.00 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Particl has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and $88,936.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00006554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002361 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,676,128 coins and its circulating supply is 9,191,304 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

