Payfair (PFR) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Payfair token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Payfair has a total market cap of $21,971.82 and $889.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Payfair has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Payfair alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039863 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $645.30 or 0.05525941 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014865 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Payfair

Payfair (PFR) is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Payfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Payfair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.