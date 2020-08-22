Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Buys 75 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

GLD stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.03. 12,614,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,866,229. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.46 and its 200 day moving average is $162.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

