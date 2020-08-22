Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. IBM comprises 1.6% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IBM were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in IBM by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IBM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IBM by 7.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 29,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IBM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IBM during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IBM from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IBM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.16. 3,383,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. IBM has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 51.06%. IBM’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IBM will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

