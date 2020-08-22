Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up approximately 1.7% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,817,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,699,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,349,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 956,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,105,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,970,000 after buying an additional 529,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 883,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,765,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.20.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $631,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $997,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,789.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,408 shares of company stock worth $10,487,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.15. 357,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,164. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.41 and its 200-day moving average is $167.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.39. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $112.22 and a 52 week high of $204.14.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

