Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Hormel Foods comprises 3.1% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,522,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,669,000 after buying an additional 2,505,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,626,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,279,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,580,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 165.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,216,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,997 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,040,000 after purchasing an additional 236,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $166,083.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,530.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,901,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,695,867.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HRL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.68. 1,420,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,019. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.90.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

