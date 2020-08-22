Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 88,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.1% during the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 50,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,014 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 206,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 22,126 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 92,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 45,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,239,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,660,799. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.