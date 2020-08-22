Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $5,587,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,914 shares of company stock valued at $47,653,707 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,706,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,176. The stock has a market cap of $340.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.99. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $138.10.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

