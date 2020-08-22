Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,883 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.69. 24,849,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,189,088. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

