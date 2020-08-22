PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Cowen increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,295,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,989. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

