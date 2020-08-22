Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Decreased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.88. 24,104,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,728,826. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $215.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

