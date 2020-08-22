Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

PIRS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. 234,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,252. The stock has a market cap of $165.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.37. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

PIRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

