Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

PIRS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. 234,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,252. The stock has a market cap of $165.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.37. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

PIRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit