Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

NASDAQ PPC traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after buying an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 877,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,906,000 after buying an additional 144,001 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 155,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 100,905 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 44,762 shares during the period. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

