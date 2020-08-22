Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Update

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZC. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 301,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $733,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 33.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 28,199 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III during the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at $89,000.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,735. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $11.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

