PIXEL Hits Market Cap of $481,834.94 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $481,834.94 and approximately $970,765.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,671.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.17 or 0.02443335 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00649774 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004080 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000532 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.