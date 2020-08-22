PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries accounts for 1.9% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,679. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.80.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

