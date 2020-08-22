PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (OTCMKTS:PREKF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $10.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.30. 49,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,523. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

