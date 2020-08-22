Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Short Interest Update

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of PLPC stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.90. 1,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,801. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $287.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.