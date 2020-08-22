Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Premier in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

PINC traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.82. 460,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,294. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.23. Premier has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Premier by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Premier by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

