Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 15,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $2,098,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $1,451,177.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,156.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,914 shares of company stock worth $47,653,707. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.44. 5,706,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $138.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.