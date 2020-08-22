Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Insiders sold 376,914 shares of company stock worth $47,653,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

PG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.44. 5,706,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,176. The company has a market cap of $340.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $138.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

