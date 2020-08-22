Rocket Pool Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.25 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $32.12 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.12 or 0.00026778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039812 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $646.60 or 0.05541145 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a token. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

