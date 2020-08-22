S. Muoio & CO. LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,054,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,579,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

