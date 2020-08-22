Safe Haven (SHA) Hits Market Cap of $11.87 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Safe Haven has a market cap of $11.87 million and approximately $541,901.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.96 or 0.01497092 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.