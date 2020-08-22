SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Holdings Raised by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 537.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 89.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,292,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,037 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 485.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,560,000 after acquiring an additional 633,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SBA Communications by 69.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,072,000 after acquiring an additional 264,744 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 65.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,821,000 after acquiring an additional 262,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 25.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,777,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.05, for a total value of $1,013,868.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 12,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $4,005,201.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,431,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,959 shares of company stock valued at $45,873,874 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SBAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

SBAC stock traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.44. 423,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,858. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,908.88 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $323.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.26.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

