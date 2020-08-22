Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89,100 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,178,000 after buying an additional 6,795,063 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,267,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,269,000 after buying an additional 3,775,896 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,942,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after buying an additional 2,497,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $33,130,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,910,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,849,069. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

