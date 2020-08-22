Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in July

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 199,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Scout24 stock remained flat at $$64.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.25.

Get Scout24 alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Scout24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.