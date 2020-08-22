Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Down 34.8% in July

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 710,800 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SHIP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. 6,501,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,988,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter.

SHIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group cut Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.