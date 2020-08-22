Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,912 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CAE by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 5.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of CAE by 5.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 21,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CAE by 61.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

CAE stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,155. Cae Inc has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cae Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

